Reding’s Gravel & Excavating Company celebrated their 75th anniversary with a chamber coffee on Friday, Nov. 17. John, Katie and Chuck Reding amused the crowd as they talked about the business that was started by Chuck’s dad. The business has lasted through three generations. This is the second speech the Redings have had to give in the last month. The first one being at the Advance Awards ceremony when they received the Industrial Business of the Year award.