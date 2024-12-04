Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 4 December 2024

Rate increase could be on horizon for Algona Municipal Utilities customers

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Customers of Algona Municipal Utilities may see a water and communication rate increase next year.

John Bilsten, general manager of Algona Municipal Utilities, or AMU, shared the possibility of a rate increase with the Algona City Council at its Dec. 2 meeting. The information was presented during the annual budget review for AMU, which provides electricity, water and communication services in Algona and some surrounding areas.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

What's your opinion of President Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for all crimes, charged or uncharged, 2014-2024?

Tags