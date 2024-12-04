Rate increase could be on horizon for Algona Municipal Utilities customers

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Customers of Algona Municipal Utilities may see a water and communication rate increase next year.

John Bilsten, general manager of Algona Municipal Utilities, or AMU, shared the possibility of a rate increase with the Algona City Council at its Dec. 2 meeting. The information was presented during the annual budget review for AMU, which provides electricity, water and communication services in Algona and some surrounding areas.