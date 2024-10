The Kossuth County Democrats held their 2nd annual Dolores Mertz Scholarship Fundraiser and Chautauqua talk on Sunday. They welcomed special guest Paralympian and State Representative Josh Turek from Council Bluffs. Josh is a two-time gold medalist in basketball having played in four different Olympics. He was elected to the Iowa House in 2022 where he won by just 6 votes. The Mertz scholarship committee was honored to have Josh as our speaker this year.