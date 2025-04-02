Purple Heart award presented to the family of Officer Kevin Cram

Law enforcement officers from the Iowa State Police Association board came to Algona on March 30 to present a Purple Heart award to the family of Officer Kevin Cram.

The award presentation was led by Fred Lepley of Davenport, IA, current President of the Iowa State Police Association and Judy Kellen of Sioux City, Past President of the Association. The award was accepted by Officer Cram’s wife, Lara Cram, with many members of the Algona Police Department in attendance.