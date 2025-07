State Auditor Rob Sand held a townhall meeting at the Algona Public Library on Monday, June 30. Sand is running for Governor of Iowa. The crowd was made up of a mixture of Democrats, Republicans and Independents. People took up every seat in the room and were leaning against the walls. Sand started by saying “We are going to do things a little bit differently here today. And that’s because I want politics to be different than what it is.