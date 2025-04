By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials unveiled the proposed Algona city tax rates for the 2025-26 fiscal year during a special meeting on Monday, April 7.

At a public hearing before the regular Algona City Council meeting, officials said the proposed city levy rate will be $17.1374 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for next fiscal year. In 2024-25, the rate was $16.97643 per $1,000 taxable valuation.