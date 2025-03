By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials have released three proposed levies for Kossuth County residents for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

According to the Kossuth County Auditor’s Office, the proposed rates are:

General Basic: $3.46525 per $1,000 valuation

General Supplemental: $1.70 per $1,000 valuation

Rural Basic: $1.53368 per $1,000 valuation