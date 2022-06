Jozie Porter, owner and manager of Brown’s Shoe Fit, was presented with the Congeniality Award from Bernie Merrill, president of the Algona Chamber Ambassadors, during the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce coffee on Friday, May 27.

The coffee was hosted by Brown’s Shoe Fit in it’s pop-up location two doors down from the main store. Porter says she hopes to keep the pop-up location going all summer long. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo