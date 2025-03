The Kossuth County Pork Producers donated $1,000 worth of pork to the Kossuth County Food Pantry. This is the fourth year they have helped to make sure no one goes hungry in Kossuth County.

The Pork in the Pantry program provides funding to the county organizations for pork donations to local food pantries. The program runs from Jan. 21 to March 23, 2025.