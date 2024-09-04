Plan your next adventure - The Kossuth County Library Tour

Looking for something fun and different to do? How about a Kossuth County Library tour? Pile the kids in the car, invite their friends, grandma and grandpa too and maybe your neighbor. Hit the open road and check out Kossuth County libraries and grab a treat at a locally owned shop before heading to the next library. That’s exactly what the Friends of the Algona Public Library did and you can too. Save this centerfold for unlimited adventures.