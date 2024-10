On Oct 14, the Algona Bulldogs and Garrigan Bears 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams joined together to play a few games to raise money for cancer. It was called a "Pink out game." There was a bake sale, serving game to hit the hoop, and chuck a duck. The night made $747 to go to cancer.

Photos below:

Eighth grade volleyball team.

The squad cheers as the team scores.