ALGONA—Algona Lions Club 'Pies for Eyes' fundraiser is in progress.

Pickup date is Friday, November 18, 9 - 5 and Saturday, November 19, 9 - 12 at American Marine on State Street for those that have pre-ordered.

Extra products will be available on pick-up day for anyone who didn’t pre-order. Rada Cutlery will also be available at the pickup location.