By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

WEST BEND—Paul Peppmeier has been named the shared superintendent of the West Bend-Mallard and Gilmore City - Bradgate CSD beginning July 1, 2024.

The new shared superintendent announcement came after a closed session at a special school board meeting in West Bend on Thursday, Feb. 1. The two finalists for the shared superintendent position were Johanna Cooper and Peppmeier.