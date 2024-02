It took many helping hands to feed the masses that showed up for the Wesley Firemen’s annual steak fry that was held on Saturday, Feb. 10. In the photos from top to bottom: Brady Otis and Logan Rosenmeyer cut the steaks to be grilled.

JD Morris skillfully cooks the steaks on the grill.

Nathan Julius and Tracy Studer get the steaks ready for the crowd. Joella Leider photos