The Congeniality award was presented to Katie Page at Good Samaritan on Sept. 13 during the chamber coffee.

Page was nominated for going above and beyond with her interaction with residents at Good Sam. She is always cheerful – she can be heard singing her way through the hallways, stopping to share a joke with residents and always asking them how they are doing.

Pictured with Page on her left is Joe Bartolo and her left is Lynn Carlson.