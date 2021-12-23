Outdoor women’s day at Lost Island Lake

LOST ISLAND LAKE—Emmet, Kossuth and Palo Alto county naturalists are planning a fun day of winter activities for an Outdoor Women’s Day Saturday, Jan. 15, at Lost Island Lake Nature Center.

It will start with guest speaker, author and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer Erika Billerbeck who will speak about her book, “Wildland Sentinel.” Participants will then break into groups for ice fishing, hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing (activities will be chosen based on conditions). Lunch will be a soup and sandwich meal catered by The Blue Daisy with a hot, fresh-off-the-fire, pie iron dessert to finish off the meal. Then participants will craft a winter evergreen porch pot.

Cost for this program is $25 and participants must be age 18 and older. Call 515-295-2138 to register by Jan. 7. Space is limited.