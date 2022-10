Mrs. Creighton and Mrs. Charbonneaux kindergarten classes at Seton School recently went on a field trip to Call State Park. Students participated in stations led by Kossuth County Naturalists Billie Wille and Julie Fosado.

Students learned about trees and mammals that might be found at Call State Park. They also looked for animal tracks, made animal tracks out of clay, enjoyed a s’mores station and went on a hike around the park. Submitted photos