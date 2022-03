O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Algona donated $200 to the Kossuth County Cancer Support Foundation to assist those battling cancer in Kossuth County.

Pictured left to right: Dakotah Kellenberger, Eric Thilges, KCCSF Director Cindy Kollasch, KCCSF VP Shelley Phelps, KCCSF Secretary Angela Weichert, O'Reilly District Manager Mike Ritz, Dawson Anderson and Bruce Zittritsch. Not pictured, Kevin Hensley. Submitted photo