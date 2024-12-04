Notice of public hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Algona, Iowa will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 112 W Call Street in Algona, Iowa on the 16th day of December 2024 at 5 p.m., to consider an amendment to the Algona Zoning Code that would amend the official zoning map referred to in Ordinance 1042 changing the zoning classification of the real estate described below from Residential Multi Family (RM-4) to Residential – Single Family(RS-60). The real estate ar