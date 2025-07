Lone Rock-—It’s always special whenever Blakjer Norwegian Church can host visitors from Norway. On July 12, Erik and Brit Wilberg and daughters Ingrid and Ellen toured the House of Worship of their Jensen and Wilberg ancestors who were among the church’s first members when the congregation was chartered in 1876. Cousins from the area joining in the “reunion” were Bill Blomster and extended family from Fairmont, MN. Lowell and Kathy Jensen (Swea City), Roger P.