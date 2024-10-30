Northwest Bank donates $10,000 to Algona Community Schools

Northwest Bank in Algona is proud to announce their $10,000 donation to Algona Community Schools to benefit their Fine Arts Program, reinforcing the bank’s ongoing commitment to the community and its future youth leaders. Northwest Bank employees, Amelia Langerman and Lucia Banchs (left) and Jessica Gronau (right) presented the donation to Adam Orban, Preforming Arts Center Manager and Andy Jacobson, Athletic Director Algona Community Schools.