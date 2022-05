By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

ALGONA—Algona Fire Department and Algona EMS were on the scene for 3 1/2 hours at a fire that totally destroyed the large maintenance shed on the grounds of the Kossuth Regional Health Center on Wednesday, May 18. Algona Fire Chief Mitch Ulrick said the fire call came in at approximately 5:35 p.m. and 18 firemen responded to the fire.