Jenette Bush, commonly known as Jenny, grew up in Elk River, Minn. and moved to Phoenix, Ariz. her senior year of high school. Occupational child care was her major. She met her husband through her sister, Diane Jorgensen, the Ringsted library director. They have four children. They moved to Ringsted in 2006 to be near Jenny’s parents. Bush worked part time as a teacher's aide for pre-K in Armstrong and at the former Ringsted Elementary.