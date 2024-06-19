New farm management specialist ready to help Kossuth County farmers
Eric Weuve joined the farm business management team with ISU Extension and Outreach in May. He fills the position previously held by Kelvin Leibold, who retired earlier this year.
Weuve will serve 12 counties in north central Iowa, including Kossuth. Weuve is a known commodity in north central Iowa, with a background in teaching agriculture at the college level. He will provide a broad base of agricultural knowledge for producers in the area.