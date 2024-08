Carey Kemna officially takes ownership of Algona dealership

In a significant moment for both the Kemna family and the Algona community, Carey Kemna officially signed the paperwork Aug. 20, becoming the new owner of Kemna Auto Center in Algona. This marks the continuation of a family legacy that has spanned generations in the automotive industry. Carey and his wife Amy are now passed down the torch becoming the Kemna family’s third generation owners.