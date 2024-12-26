NEW Cooperative Foundation donates to Food Pantry

During the week of Dec. 9, NEW Cooperative, Inc. held its annual Hams for Hunger Event, benefiting food pantries across Iowa. The Kossuth County Food Pantry received hams from NEW Cooperative this year.

Since 2018, NEW Cooperative has donated hams to local communities in its trade area by partnering with local food pantries to ensure that the appropriate population is reached to help ease food insecurity while making the holiday season more joyous for all recipients.