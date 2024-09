Whittemore native Lynda (Haag) Savard is coming home and bringing her band Necessary Diversion to put on a show on Whittemore’s Broad Street Sept. 21, from 6 to10 p.m. Lynda is the daughter of Judy and Harold Haag. Lynda graduated from Garrigan High school in 1987 where she studied music under Terry Voss. She also participated in theater and sports. Lynda went on to college in Minnesota and grad school in North Carolina where she started playing guitar.