KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, and Global Volunteer Month. CFNEIA recognizes its more than 350 volunteers, serving 23 affiliate community foundations in a 20 county region.

Foundation officials said these volunteers exemplify the invaluable impact volunteers have on non profits and communities and demonstrate the desire to make a difference even during a global pandemic.