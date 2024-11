The first ever Music Bingo fundraiser was held on Oct. 12 at River Road Golf Club. The event was organized by VIP Music Boosters to raise funds for music equipment for K-12 students. “Wow - What a night! Everyone had so much fun and we can't wait to do this again next year!” commented board President Mandie Studer. “We loved all the fun costumes - everyone singing with the songs and recognizing our amazing directors.”