WHITTEMORE—The highly anticipated return of the chili cook-off contest sponsored by the Whittemore Community Betterment Club is a little more than two weeks away.

The 2023 event will be held on Saturday, January 21, with serving from 5 to 8 p.m. or until the chili is gone at the Seely-Walsh Post #425 of the American Legion. This is a new location for the contest.