More than 80 turkeys trotted on Thanksgiving morning for the 11th running of the Algona Rotary Turkey Trot event. Participating runners and walkers provided a donation to the Kossuth County Food Pantry as their entry fee for the 5K or 1-mile run. Over $1,000 was raised that morning. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company has been a key sponsor of this event and agrees to match dollar-for-dollar donations for the Food Pantry.