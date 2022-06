More than $1,100 was raised in the Kossuth Regional Health Center Auxiliary’s Round Up for Good Health Fundraiser at Fareway of Algona. The money raised will go to support the new pediatric therapy program in the occupational therapy department at KRHC.

Auxiliary annual fundraiser committee members from left: Susan Doster, Pam Wymore and Sande Rodemeyer along with Jim Beadle, Fareway manager. Submitted photo