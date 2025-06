ALGONA — After a several-year hiatus, Hy-Vee is bringing back a cherished tradition where its longest-tenured employees will once again be celebrated big and bold as the face of Hy-Vee on updated semi-trailer wraps.

Last week, the “helpful smiles” of some of Hy-Vee’s longest-serving employees were seen on the road delivering food to stores across their nine-state footprint.