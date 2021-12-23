McEnroe wins $100,000 lottery prize

CLIVE—An Algona woman who stopped to fill up her gas tank bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000. Jaime McEnroe of Algona won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lucky Numbers Game Book” scratch game.

She purchased her winning ticket at One Stop Shop, 220 S. Phillips St. in Algona, and claimed her prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Lucky Numbers Game Book, a $20 scratch game, features six pages of games, 15 top prizes of $100,000, 15 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.51.