Miranda and Maverick Marso, from West Bend, participated in the National Pedal Tractor Pull in Mitchell, S.D. on Sept. 28, 2024, at the Corn Palace.

In order to qualify for Nationals pullers must place in the top 3 at a local level and then in the top 4 in their state pull. Maverick and Miranda each placed 1st at the local level. Maverick placed 1st and Miranda placed 2nd at the Iowa State Pedal Pull held in Burt on Sept. 7.