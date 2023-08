ALGONA—The public is invited to attend the Wall of Fame ceremonies at Algona High School on Aug. 25 when the wrestling teams of 1969 and 1970, the 2008 boys cross country team and Bruce Hackbarth, track and field 1980, will be honored.

The festivities will begin with a meet and greet at:

4:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Wilcox Performing Arts Center. (There will be parking available across the street.)