LU VERNE—Ashton Collins, of Collins Show Horses, hosted the first annual Horse Fun Show on Saturday, September 17. Ashton helps many students from Humboldt, Algona and the surrounding area cultivate their love for horses by teaching them to ride, helping them prepare for shows, and the county fairs.

Ashton's students range from children as young as six to adults. There were 30 riders at the horse fun show on Saturday which included a wide range of events.