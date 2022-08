At left: The Bancroft Dance Academy was awarded the Bancroft Area Rotary Club’s Business of the Year for 2021-2022. At right: Hager Foods celebrated their 10th anniversary with an indoor produce tent sale and served root beer floats.

Don’t miss the Car Cruise on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ramsey St. There is no entry fee. Contact Crysti Neuman 262-358-3432. Submitted photos