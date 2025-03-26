Long awarded Volunteer of the Year

On Sunday, March 16th, Kossuth County Tails of Hope Rescue held a volunteer appreciation meal at Pizza Ranch in Algona, Iowa. Joy Long, a 7 year volunteer with the rescue received an award for Volunteer of the year. Her dedication and passion for the rescue shows in everything she does for Tails of Hope. Currently the rescue has 41 volunteers who support the rescue in various needs. Kossuth County Tails of Hope runs 100% on donations and volunteers and appreciate the support they receive