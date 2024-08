Gallery below:

Mrs. Madsen was honored for teaching more than 60 years in Lone Rock and Sentral schools.

The Lone Rock American Legion Post 557 led the parade for Lone Rock’s 125th anniversary celebration.

Jeanette Dreyer and Roger Radig served as Grand Marshalls for Lone Rock’s 125th celebartion parade.

The Shriners easily manuevered their buggy cars in a perfectly organized synchronized routine.