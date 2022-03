Dancers that made the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association All-Iowa Honor Dance Team and performed during the half-time show at the girls state basketball tournament are from Algona High School; Beth Anderson, Madison Nevitt and Danica VanGorkom.

From Bishop Garrigan High School are; Meredith Illg, Lillee Dikee, Ellie Rosenmeyer, Ava Kemna, Katelyn Cink and Riley Rosenmeyer. And from West Bend/ Mallard, Kayla Welter.