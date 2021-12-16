Lindhorst worked at POW Camp

By Wren Menke, AHS Journalism

ALGONA—Lavon Lindhorst was an employee of the Camp Algona Prisoner of War camp during 1944 and 1945. She worked as a secretary under Major Hutton and even was a court reporter for a short time.

In 2001, Lavon agreed to an interview with Brian Connick and a few students from his World War II class. This interview has since been cataloged with many others, but still provides much insight about life at the camp and during the war.

Lindhorst was just 22 when she went to work at the camp. She had married Ralph Lindhorst the year before and he was sent overseas in 1943. She said in the interview that, “He went in right after they were evacuated.”

She and Ralph went on to talk briefly about life in Germany and how American prisoners were treated. Throughout the interview, it is apparent that German prisoners here were treated far better than they would have been as soldiers in Germany. Lindhorst said, “Well, I think some of them were happy to be here – to get out of that fighting.”

She spoke about what the prisoners and guards would do in the camp. She never had direct contact with prisoners as they mostly stayed inside the main compound. However, she would hear about their building of the Nativity Scene that is now at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds in Algona. Today, this is a local attraction, but when the prisoners were making it, it was simply something to keep themselves occupied.

Later in the interview, Lindhorst talked a bit about her life after the war ended. She described about how there were still supply shortages and “...we had some money that we had saved during the war, but we couldn’t buy stuff if there wasn’t anything to buy.”

Lindhorst also talked about how after the war, she worked at the credit bureau and issued drivers licenses. In 1949, her husband Ralph worked as the sheriff and they lived in the jail for 20 years. The house where they lived is still standing today, diagonal from the jail.

After nearly an hour of conversation, the interview ended. Thanks to Lindhorst, people can have a better understanding of what happened during the war and how it affected people.

Lindhorst recently celebrated her 100th birthday.