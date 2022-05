BELOIT, OHIO—A treat for feathered friends has been added to the Beloit Village Park in Beloit, Ohio. The Lichter Family Birdhouse Village was the idea of former Algona resident Phyllis (Lichter) Naylor of Alliance, Ohio.

The village was created in memory of her parents, Joe and Mary, and three siblings, Jim, Bob and Bev. Joe and Mary were lifelong residents of Algona.