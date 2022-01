The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and coffee at the newly renovated Algona Public Library Friday, Jan. 7. Library Director Lori Walton and library staff Sheila Foxhoven, Judy Schiltz, Tamara Kelley, Allison Fox and Kris Schultze expressed their appreciation to the Friends of the library, individuals, businesses, organizations and numerous other donors for their support throughout the renovation project.