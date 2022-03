LEDYARD—Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a Charlotte, N.C., non regulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, is ready to erect its 207-megawatt Ledyard Windpower wind farm this year.

It’s the company’s first renewable energy project in Iowa. It has a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement for 180 megawatts of the wind energy generated by the farm. Verizon said it will help it reach its net-zero goals.