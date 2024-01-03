Learning strategies to help people thrive

ISU Extension and Outreach - Kossuth County and Whittemore Public Library hosted a Stay Independent: Thriving in Place program at the Whittemore Public Library in December. Participants learned strategies to help themselves thrive in place as they age.

The Friends of the Whittemore Public Library sponsored the event. Jamie Neff, human science and family life specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is shown leading the program. Submitted photo