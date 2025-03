Approximately 150 people were in attendance for the 2024/2025 Leadership Algona Class BINGO fundraiser at the VFW on March 8. The evening was filled with lots of BINGO excitement, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction bidding. Lucky winners walked away with cash prizes. The class raised over $3,000 which will support the renovation of the multi-purpose rooms at the Algona YMCA.