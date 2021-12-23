LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS: Algona Police, Kossuth County Sheriff, Accident Reports

KOSSUTH COUNTHY SHERIFF'S REPORT

Monday, December 13

12:02 a.m.: Ambulance, Wesley.

6:17 a.m.: Vehicle in ditch, St. Joe.

9:48 a.m.: Accident, Algona.

10:41 a.m.: Card fraud, Ottosen.

3:02 p.m.: Driving complaint, Hobarton.

4:21 p.m.: Stray dogs, Bode.

Tuesday, December 14

9:22 a.m.: Accidental 911 call, Algona.

9:41 a.m.: Truant student, Algona.

9:44 a.m.: Scam text, Algona.

11:14 a.m.: Accident, Lakota.

12:26 p.m.: Driving complaint, Algona.

4:16 p.m.: Request to speak to deputy, Titonka.

Wednesday, December 15

5:32 a.m.: Ambulance, Burt.

7:36 a.m.: Disabled vehicle, Algona.

8:01 a.m.: Vehicle unlock, Wesley.

11:48 a.m.: Scam call, Algona.

1:06 p.m.: Request to speak to a deputy, Algona.

4:23 p.m.: Request to speak to a deputy, Sexton.

5:21 p.m.: Weather announcements.

5:35 p.m.: Equipment in ditch, Buffalo Center.

6:28 p.m.: Vehicle in ditch, Algona.

6:29 p.m.: Tree down, Algona.

6:29 p.m.: Tree on roadway, Algona.

6:39 p.m.: Vehicle vs. tree in roadway, Lu Verne.

7:04 p.m.: Horses out, barn damaged, Algona.

7:09 p.m.: Fire, Lakota.

7:39 p.m.: Request to speak to a deputy, Swea City.

7:41 p.m.: Storm damage, Bode.

9:54 p.m.: Tree on roadway, Fenton.

10:36 p.m.: Tree on roadway, Algona.

11:09 p.m.: Tree on roadway, Fenton.

Thursday, December 16

12:47 a.m.: Traffic stop, Burt.

1:44 a.m.: Tree on roadway, Whittemore.

3:01 a.m.: Stop sign down, Burt.

7:21 a.m.: Cattle out, Corwith.

7:28 a.m.: Railroad crossing sign down.

7:53 a.m.: Vehicle unlock, Lu Verne.

10:38 a.m.: Found dog, Algona.

11:08 a.m.: Vehicle unlock, Swea City.

11:12 a.m.: Request for a deputy, Whittemore.

11:28 a.m.: 911 hang up, Algona.

3:41 p.m.: Stop sign down, Titonka.

5:02 p.m.: Power line down, St. Joe.

8:52 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Lu Verne.

10:31 p.m.: Sign down, Bancroft.

11:04 p.m.: Request for a deputy, Whittemore.

Friday, December 17

7:20 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Lu Verne.

7:43 a.m.: Accidental 911 call, Whittemore.

1:26 p.m.: Broken light pole, unable to locate, Burt.

4:02 p.m.: Traffic stop, Lu Verne.

4:57 p.m.: Traffic stop, Fenton.

6:55 p.m.: Traffic stop, Algona.

Saturday, December 18

3:01 a.m.: Ambulance, Lu Verne.

9:19 a.m.: Traffic stop, Swea City.

9:55 a.m.: Traffic stop, Swea City.

12:33 p.m.: Ambulance, Algona.

4:33 p.m.: Ambulance, Algona.

9:23 p.m.: Traffic stop, Bancroft.

9:55 p.m.: Traffic stop, Bode.

10:21 p.m.: Traffic stop, Ottosen.

10:22 p.m.: Alarm, West Bend.

Sunday, December 19

12:22 a.m.: Traffic stop, Corwith.

9 a.m.: Request for a deputy, Algona.

9:27 a.m.: Ambulance, Bancroft.

11:19 a.m.: Vehicle unlock, Fenton.

11:48 a.m.: Traffic stop, St. Joe.

4:52 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Swea City.

9:06 p.m.: Aided Hancock County, Wesley.

11:19 p.m.: 911 hang up, Burt.

ALGONA POLICE REPORT

Monday, December 13

12:30 a.m.: Huynh vs. mailboxes.

2 a.m.: Vehicles towed from State St.

2 a.m.: Vehicles towed from 100 block S. Harlan St.

7:48 a.m.: Accident.

9:34 a.m.: Truant.

12:25 p.m.: Testing alarms.

2:43 p.m.: Car broke down south of KRHC.

4:16 p.m.: Helicopter landing at KRHC.

Tuesday, December 14

8:43 a.m.: Aided locating juvenile not in school. Located.

10:56 a.m.: Someone tried to take car. Cancelled.

11:53 a.m.: Accident, State and Jones.

1:05 p.m.: Extra patrol request.

2:27 p.m.: Welfare check.

2:28 p.m.: Unlock.

2:51 p.m.: Accident.

3:34 p.m.: Officer aided.

3:47 p.m.: Open door.

5:11 p.m.: Ambulance.

Wednesday, December 15

7:30 a.m.: Speak with officer.

7:45 a.m.: Domestic, Eagle Grove.

5:21 p.m.: Weather. Thunderstorm, tornado, wind warnings. Numerous reports of trees down.

8:36 p.m.: Ambulance.

Thursday, December 16

2:27 a.m.: Bumper on street.

2:30 a.m.: Hazard.

5:50 a.m.: Ambulance.

9:23 a.m.: Funeral escort.

9:46 a.m.: Funeral escort.

10:18 a.m.: Traffic control.

11:39 a.m.: Vehicle complaint.

2:16 p.m.: Aided

4:41 p.m.: Ambulance.

Friday, December 17

6:44 a.m.: Aided at KRHC.

8:16 a.m.: Extra patrol.

9:25 a.m.: Animal complaint.

9:48 a.m.: Car blocking road.

10:22 a.m.: Aided taxi.

4:13 Speak with officer.

Saturday, December 18

2:37 a.m.: Noise complaint.

9:30 a.m.: Unlock.

12:33 p.m.: Ambulance.

3:15 p.m.: Ambulance.

6:16 p.m.: Secured landing zone at KRHC.

7:16 p.m.: Helicopter landing at KRHC. Cancelled.

7:39 p.m.: Ambulance.

11:46 p.m.: Peace disturbance.

Sunday, December 19

8:21 a.m.: Alarm.

9:40 a.m.: Aided subjects locked out of house.

2:11 p.m.: Request for officer to stand by during child exchange.

4:16 p.m.: Ambulance.

8:57 p.m.: Speak with officer.

10:25 p.m.: Ambulance.

ACCIDENT REPORTS

Football field is landing zone

On Nov. 22, Amber Rebecca Smith, 42, Algona, was eastbound on Iowa Highway 9 driving a 2005 Chevy pickup when two deer ran in front of the Chevy. Smith braked hard and missed those two deer but then struck a third deer. Smith lost control and entered the north ditch. The Chevy flipped end over end and rolled multiple times. Smith was ejected and the pickup continued for about another 20 feet and came to rest on the passenger side. Smith was transported by Swea City Ambulance to the ballfield in Swea City. A landing zone was set up on the football field and a Mercy air helicopter picked up Smith and flew her to the hospital in Mason City. According to the report from First Deputy Mike Sankey, the Chevy was totaled, estimated at $20,000.

Too short, too soon

On Nov. 29, Dalton James Monroe, 19, Madelia, Minn., was hauling fertilizer in a 2007 Volvo tractor trailer westbound on 420th Street when he made a left turn onto a narrow field drive. Monroe cut too short/too soon and the back tires didn’t connect with the field drive causing the vehicle to tip over onto its left side. Monroe was removed by EMS and transported to Mayo in Fairmont, Minn. According to the report by Deputy Melissa Hoch, the Volvo sustained $6,000 damages.

Asleep at the wheel

On Dec. 6, Elizabeth Anna Reynolds, 36, Bode, was driving a 2009 Ford Expedition south on 90th Avenue just north of Bode. Noah Anthony King, 21, Auburn, was driving a 1999 Kenworth Construction W900 tractor trailer north on 90th Avenue. Reynolds drifted into the northbound lane, collided with King’s vehicle, spun out of control and came to stop in the west ditch. King locked up his brakes and came to a stop in the west with one of the trailers tipping over and spilling rock onto 90th Avenue. According to the report by Deputy Melissa Hoch, Reynolds stated she fell asleep. There was $6,000 damage to the Ford and $10,000 to the trailer. Reynolds was cited with failure to maintain control of vehicle.

T-bone crash

On Dec. 2, an accident occurred at the intersection of State and Wooster streets. According to a report from Assistant Chief Marc Bacha, Ellen Louise Mains, 72, Algona, was driving a 2008 Mercury Milan north on Wooster Street when she entered the intersection of State Street and struck a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Ashley Nicole Laubenthal, 36, Bancroft, who was eastbound on State. The Chrysler was hit broadside on the passenger side. There was an estimated $5,500 damage to the Chrysler and $4,500 damage to the Mercury. Mains was issued a citation for failure to obey stop sign and yield.

Hit broadside

On Dec. 6, Steven Anthony Meints, Algona, was dropping a student off at Algona High School. He went to drive east through the parking lot and stated there was another vehicle coming at him in the same lane. He couldn’t get out of the way and struck the left rear of a legally parked 2021 Ford F150 that was unoccupied. The report stated that the sun was also over the horizon as a person looks eastbound. There was $4,000 damage to the parked Ford and $2,000 damage to Meints’ vehicle.