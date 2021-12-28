Law Enforcement

Sheriff's Report

Notice to Readers:

The information included on this page has been obtained from public records — either court files, police and sheriff logs or accident reports. The Kossuth County Advance staff reminds readers that all charges are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Monday, December 27

6:54 a.m.: Traffic stop, Titonka.

8:10 a.m.: Unlock, Algona.

8:15 a.m.: Electrical fire, Armstrong.

8:32 a.m.: Vehicle vs. deer, Titonka.

10:12 a.m.: Request to speak to deputy, Burt.

10:53 a.m.: Fraud, Titonka.

12:11 p.m.: Accident, Algona.

12:42 p.m.: Report of information, Lu Verne.

4:14 p.m.: Ambulance, Swea City.

6:18 p.m.: Ambulance, Algona.

9:07 p.m.: Equipment check.

Tuesday, December 28

6:23 a.m.: Traffic stop, Burt.

8:12 a.m.: Request for a deputy, Algona.

1:30 p.m.:Scam, Whittemore.

8:47 p.m.: 911 hang up, Whittemore.

Wednesday, December 29

12:56 a.m.: Traffic stop, Burt.

1:21 a.m.: Request for a deputy.

8:42 a.m.: Traffic stop, Burt.

8:47 a.m.: Ambulance, Swea City.

12:44 p.m.: Vehicle unlock, Whittemore.

1:25 p.m.: Ambulance, Whittemore.

2:42 p.m.: Scam call, Algona.

3:43 p.m.: Vehicle unlock, Lone Rock.

8:48 p.m.: Suspicious activity, Bode.

Thursday, December 30

8:10 a.m.: Ambulance, Burt.

10:46 a.m.: Vehicle in ditch, Bode.

2:05 p.m.: Alarm, Lakota.

2:22 p.m.: Ambulance, Titonka.

2:39 p.m.: Dog missing, located, Armstrong.

5:07 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Wesley.

5:57 p.m.: Vehicle vs. deer, Whittemore.

7:07 p.m.: Arrest, Lone Rock.

8:16 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Lakota.

9:11 p.m.: 911 hang up, Algona.

10:44 p.m.: Ambulance, Algona.

Friday, December 31

8:03 p.m.: Fire, Ledyard.

8:38 p.m.: Dead goose on roadeay, Algona.

10:32 p.m.: Welfare check, Whittemore.

Saturday, January 1

11:42 a.m.: Accident, Wesley.

11:48 a.m.: Injured deer, Algona.

1:09 p.m.: Ambulance, Titonka.

1:47 p.m.: Disabled vehicle, Burt.

10:38 p.m.: Ambulance, Swea City.

Sunday, January 2

6:55 a.m.: Two deer on roadway, Algona.

1:56 p.m.: Disabled vehicle on roadway, Wesley.

10:07 p.m.: Traffic stop, Swea City.

10:20 p.m.: Traffic stop, Swea City.

10:57 p.m.: Traffic stop, Swea City.

Arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 30, James Joel Hiedeman, 41, Blue Earth, Minn., was arrested for attempted burglary third degree after someone reported a person in their home.

Police report

Monday, December 27

10:51 a.m.: Funeral escort.

12:19 p.m.: Speak with officer.

12:56 p.m.: Possible burglary.

2:04 p.m.: Motorist assist.

2:38 p.m.: Accident.

3:38 p.m.: Unlock.

4:14 p.m.: Ambulance.

6:18 p.m.: Ambulance.

7:24 p.m.: Unlock.

10:13 p.m.: Alarm.

Tuesday, December 28

8:20 a.m.: Unlock.

10:23 a.m.: Abatement notice served.

10:32 a.m.: Ambulance.

11:34 a.m.: Extra patrol requested.

2:50 p.m.: Towed vehicle in 500 block S. Smith.

3:14 p.m.: Speak with officer.

6:06 p.m.: Ambulance.

6:25 p.m.: Ambulance.

Wednesday, December 29

12:07 a.m.: Arrest.

8:11 a.m.: Speak with officer regarding landlord.

10:03 a.m.: Alarm.

10:23 a.m.: Ambulance.

12:53 p.m.: Ambulance.

1:19 p.m.: Ambulance.

Thursday, December 30

3:45 a.m.: Ambulance.

8:29 a.m.: Ambulance.

10:05 a.m.: Ambulance.

10:32 a.m.: Dumping. extra patrol requested.

12:01 p.m.: Scam phone call.

1:26 p.m.: Funeral escort.

1:52 p.m.: Alarm.

Friday, December 31

9:22 a.m.: Emergency locate.

9:44 a.m.: 911 hang up.

1:07 p.m.: Funeral escort.

Saturday, January 1

1:39 a.m.: Welfare check.

5:07 a.m.: Arrest.

9:43 a.m.: Unlock.

2:10 p.m.: Aided helicopter at KRHC.

2:22 p.m.: Violation no contact.

6:37 p.m.: Break in.

8:12 p.m.: Speak with officer.

Sunday, January 2

6:28 a.m.: Unlock.

4:24 p.m.: Civil.

Arrests

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Dustin James Olson, 40, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, Mitch Renken, 24, Le Mars, was arrested for OWI.

Accidents

Single car rollover

On Monday, Dec. 27, Owen Dean Johnson was traveling westbound on 210th St. in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler SUV when he lost control on a slick spot on the road. Johnson lost control, crossed the center line and rolled into the south ditch. Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. His SUV was taken to Algona by Main Street Towing. According to a report by Deputy Jacob Radmaker, there was an estimated $8,000 damage to the SUV deeming it a total loss.

Finicky dog blamed for sideswipe

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Bradley Alan Brunner, 55, Livermore, was turning westbound onto Hwy. 9 from Hwy. 169 driving a 2007 Peterbuilt single unit truck. A witness in another vehicle ahead of Brunner noticed in the rearview mirror Brunner’s truck weaving, then cross the centerline and sideswipe a 2013 Mack single unit truck driven by Michael Robert Hamerlinck, 64, of Gruver. According to the report from Deputy Keith Briggs Brunner stated that he had been trying to feed his dog and the dog was not cooperating. Brunner did receive some head injuries and his memory was a little blurry. There was an estimated $100,000 damage to each vehicle. Brunner was cited with failure to keep in proper lane.

No turn signal

On Saturday, Jan. 1, Halie Kay Peterson was traveling westbound on 240th Ave. in a 2006 Saturn and Micah John Jeager was following her in a 2012 Ford Fusion. According to the report from First Deputy Mike Sankey, Peterson stated she slowed down to make a left hand turn onto 270th St. when Jeager attempted to pass her and struck her car. Jeager stated that Peterson had pulled over to the right side of the roadway and he thought she was stopping as there was no turn signal on. The Saturn sustained $3,500 damages and the Ford sustained $4,000 damages. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.