West Bend Knights of Columbus members will host their last fish fry of the season on Friday, April 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Bend Golf and Country Club. They served a total of 1,400 people at the fish frys on March 11 and March 25. Knight Bruce Helleseth said the fish frys receive great community support and the event features great food and is a good social time.